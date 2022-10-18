comscore Prep profile: Justin Sumiye decided to pursue bowling after he learned of his father’s prowess in the sport | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep profile: Justin Sumiye decided to pursue bowling after he learned of his father’s prowess in the sport

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Baptist Academy bowler Justin Sumiye.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Baptist Academy bowler Justin Sumiye.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Baptist Academy bowler Justin Sumiye rolled his ball down the lane at Fort Shafter bowling alley on Monday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Baptist Academy bowler Justin Sumiye rolled his ball down the lane at Fort Shafter bowling alley on Monday.

There was soccer, but it was not his first love. Justin Sumiye had bowled a few times in his early elementary school years. From first to third grade, much of his time was spent on the pitch, roaming up and down chasing that soccer ball. Read more

Previous Story
Familiarity breeds content for Warriors defense
Next Story
Scoreboard – Oct. 18 , 2022

Scroll Up