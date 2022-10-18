Volleyball top 10: ‘Iolani No. 1 for fifth week in a row

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is firm footing at the top of this mountain peak for No. 1 ‘Iolani. Read more

There is firm footing at the top of this mountain peak for No. 1 ‘Iolani.

The Lady Raiders made certain of that with a 25-22, 25-21, 25-9 sweep of No. 2 Punahou to win the ILH title on Saturday. ‘Iolani (23-5 overall) earned all 11 first-place votes. The Raiders have been on top for five weeks in a row.

‘Iolani awaits the state championships, which will begin Monday. With a first-round bye as ILH champion, the Raiders will start playing three days later (Oct. 27).

With a couple of upsets in the OIA Division I playoffs, Kapolei returned to the Top 10 while Kalani dropped out. Kapolei is at No. 10 after a 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 win over Moanalua. This is the first visit to the Top 10 this season by Kapolei (16-6).

Kamehameha remained at No. 3 despite being ousted from the ILH’s round-two tournament. The Warriors closed the season 26-11 overall, missing the state tourney for the first time in 19 seasons.

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (11) (23-5, 9-1 ILH regular season) 110 1

> def. Punahou 25-22, 25-21, 25-9 (ILH champion)

> next: bye (HHSAA tourney, Oct. 27)

2. Punahou (23-10, 5-4 ILH reg. season) 96 2

> lost at No. 1 ‘Iolani 25-22, 25-21, 25-9

> next: bye (HHSAA tourney, Oct. 24)

3. Kamehameha (26-11, 5-4 ILH reg. season) 83 3 3

> lost at No. 2 Punahou 25-15, 25-16, 25-18

4. Kahuku (19-4, 10-0 OIA East reg. season) 78 4

> def. Waianae,25-21, 25-23, 25-18

> next: vs. Farrington, Monday; OIA final or third-place match, Wednesday

5. KS-Hawaii (34-5-1, 14-0 BIIF) 69 5

> def. Christian Liberty 25-1, 25-6, 25-6

> next: vs. Kealakehe, Monday

6. Le Jardin (21-6, 13-0 ILH D-II reg. season) 48 6

> next: bye

> next: bye (HHSAA D-II state tourney, Oct. 27)

7. Moanalua (28-8-1, 9-1 OIA East reg. season) 36 7

> lost to Kapolei 15-25, 25-21, 29-31, 25-22, 18-16

> next: vs. Kalani, Monday

8. Mililani (18-10, 9-1 OIA West) 27 9

> def. No. 10 Kalani 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21

> next: vs. Kapolei, Monday; OIA final or third-place match, Wednesday

9. Baldwin (19-6, 12-0 MIL reg. season) 24 8

> def. Kamehameha-Maui

> next: bye (HHSAA D-I state tourney, Oct. 27)

10. Kapolei (16-6, 10-2 OIA West reg. season) 19 NR

> def. No. 5 Moanalua 15-25, 25-21, 29-31, 25-22, 18-16, Mililani gym

> next: vs. No. 8 Mililani, Monday; OIA final or third-place match, Wednesday

No longer in Top 10: Kalani (No. 10).