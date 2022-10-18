Hawaii Prep World | Sports Volleyball top 10: ‘Iolani No. 1 for fifth week in a row By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:16 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! There is firm footing at the top of this mountain peak for No. 1 ‘Iolani. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. There is firm footing at the top of this mountain peak for No. 1 ‘Iolani. The Lady Raiders made certain of that with a 25-22, 25-21, 25-9 sweep of No. 2 Punahou to win the ILH title on Saturday. ‘Iolani (23-5 overall) earned all 11 first-place votes. The Raiders have been on top for five weeks in a row. ‘Iolani awaits the state championships, which will begin Monday. With a first-round bye as ILH champion, the Raiders will start playing three days later (Oct. 27). With a couple of upsets in the OIA Division I playoffs, Kapolei returned to the Top 10 while Kalani dropped out. Kapolei is at No. 10 after a 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 win over Moanalua. This is the first visit to the Top 10 this season by Kapolei (16-6). Kamehameha remained at No. 3 despite being ousted from the ILH’s round-two tournament. The Warriors closed the season 26-11 overall, missing the state tourney for the first time in 19 seasons. Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (11) (23-5, 9-1 ILH regular season) 110 1 > def. Punahou 25-22, 25-21, 25-9 (ILH champion) > next: bye (HHSAA tourney, Oct. 27) 2. Punahou (23-10, 5-4 ILH reg. season) 96 2 > lost at No. 1 ‘Iolani 25-22, 25-21, 25-9 > next: bye (HHSAA tourney, Oct. 24) 3. Kamehameha (26-11, 5-4 ILH reg. season) 83 3 3 > lost at No. 2 Punahou 25-15, 25-16, 25-18 4. Kahuku (19-4, 10-0 OIA East reg. season) 78 4 > def. Waianae,25-21, 25-23, 25-18 > next: vs. Farrington, Monday; OIA final or third-place match, Wednesday 5. KS-Hawaii (34-5-1, 14-0 BIIF) 69 5 > def. Christian Liberty 25-1, 25-6, 25-6 > next: vs. Kealakehe, Monday 6. Le Jardin (21-6, 13-0 ILH D-II reg. season) 48 6 > next: bye > next: bye (HHSAA D-II state tourney, Oct. 27) 7. Moanalua (28-8-1, 9-1 OIA East reg. season) 36 7 > lost to Kapolei 15-25, 25-21, 29-31, 25-22, 18-16 > next: vs. Kalani, Monday 8. Mililani (18-10, 9-1 OIA West) 27 9 > def. No. 10 Kalani 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 > next: vs. Kapolei, Monday; OIA final or third-place match, Wednesday 9. Baldwin (19-6, 12-0 MIL reg. season) 24 8 > def. Kamehameha-Maui > next: bye (HHSAA D-I state tourney, Oct. 27) 10. Kapolei (16-6, 10-2 OIA West reg. season) 19 NR > def. No. 5 Moanalua 15-25, 25-21, 29-31, 25-22, 18-16, Mililani gym > next: vs. No. 8 Mililani, Monday; OIA final or third-place match, Wednesday No longer in Top 10: Kalani (No. 10). Also receiving votes: Kalani 9, Farrington 3, Hawaii Baptist 2, Damien 1. Previous Story Familiarity breeds content for Warriors defense Next Story Scoreboard – Oct. 18 , 2022