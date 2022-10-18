Scoreboard – Oct. 18 , 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

SOCCER

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade, women at 10 a.m.; men at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School.

PacWest: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 12:30 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA Division I girls: tournament, fifth place, Leilehua vs. Kalani/Moanalua winner, 5:30 p.m.; third place, Farrington vs. Kapolei/Mililani loser, to follow. Matches at Farrington.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: Island Pacific vs. Hawaii Baptist; ‘Iolani vs. Mid-Pacific; Damien vs. Punahou; Hanalani vs. Maryknoll; Kamehameha vs. Assets. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA: Individual and Team Championship: TIME TBD at K-Bay Lanes.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

PacWest women: Point Loma vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

ILH Division II girls: tournament for final state berth, final, University Lab at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

OIA Division I girls: tournament, final, Kahuku vs. Kapolei/Mililani winner at Moanalua, to follow 5:30 p.m. D-II final.

OIA Division II girls: tournament, final, Waialua vs. Kailua, 5:30 p.m. at Moanalua.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II playoff for regular-season championship, if necessary, 6 p.m. at ‘Iolani.