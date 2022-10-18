Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Oct. 18 , 2022 Today Updated 9:25 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today SOCCER PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade, women at 10 a.m.; men at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School. PacWest: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 12:30 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field. VOLLEYBALL OIA Division I girls: tournament, fifth place, Leilehua vs. Kalani/Moanalua winner, 5:30 p.m.; third place, Farrington vs. Kapolei/Mililani loser, to follow. Matches at Farrington. WATER POLO ILH boys: Division II: Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m. WEDNESDAY BOWLING ILH boys: Island Pacific vs. Hawaii Baptist; ‘Iolani vs. Mid-Pacific; Damien vs. Punahou; Hanalani vs. Maryknoll; Kamehameha vs. Assets. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. OIA: Individual and Team Championship: TIME TBD at K-Bay Lanes. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium. PacWest women: Point Loma vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym. ILH Division II girls: tournament for final state berth, final, University Lab at Maryknoll, 6 p.m. OIA Division I girls: tournament, final, Kahuku vs. Kapolei/Mililani winner at Moanalua, to follow 5:30 p.m. D-II final. OIA Division II girls: tournament, final, Waialua vs. Kailua, 5:30 p.m. at Moanalua. WATER POLO ILH boys: Division II playoff for regular-season championship, if necessary, 6 p.m. at ‘Iolani. Previous Story Prep profile: Justin Sumiye decided to pursue bowling after he learned of his father’s prowess in the sport