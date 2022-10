Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Rich Hill’s commitment is written in ink. On his left calf, there is a tattoo detailing his baseball program’s accomplishments during his first season as University of Hawaii head coach. The Rainbow Warriors had their first winning Big West record in 10 seasons of membership. Read more

“It represents achievement, coming together, toughness and commitment — everything we went through last year,” Hill said of the tattoo. “The best part is it’s not finished. I want to finish this thing like I want to finish the job, and that’s a Big West Conference championship, that’s an NCAA Tournament appearance, and hopefully a regional berth here at Les Murakami Stadium, and a College World Series appearance.”

Last weekend, the ’Bows began their second fall training under Hill, who joined in June 2021 after a successful two-decade run at the University of San Diego. After the Toreros went 33-12 in 2021, Hill dropped the mic and “went to another challenge somewhere I always wanted to be.”

Despite an economy-sized, 27-player active roster last season, the ’Bows went 28-24 overall and 19-11 in the Big West. The ’Bows relied on ensemble pitching — no starter went more than seven innings — a small-ball attack and efficient defense.

There are 52 players this fall. The roster will be pared to 40 at the end of the fall semester, and 27 will travel this coming season. Paraphrasing New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Hill said the ’Bows’ style “is going to be directly related to the performers on the field and the makeup of our roster.”

The pitching goal is to have two starters who can go at least five innings, two closers, and versatile hurlers who can work twice through an opposing lineup. With 2022 draft selections Cade Halemanu and Koali‘i Pontes exiting as front-of-the-rotation pitchers, Dalton Renne is viewed as a possible starter. After logging three innings in 2021, Renne pitched 44 last season. He had two starts in a Wisconsin summer league to bring his total innings past 50 in 2022. Renne, who relied on a 91 mph fastball and two types of sliders, is developing a changeup.

“It’s all about arm speed, and making sure you don’t drop your slot,” Renne said of the third pitch. “If (hitters) can sit back and see the ball, they’ll make me pay for it.”

Hill said the offensive goal is to send at least five hitters to the plate every inning and wear down the opposing pitcher. “This year, we’re more diversified,” Hill said. “We have the ability to score quick.”

Among the newcomers is outfielder Royce Clayton Jr., whose father was a shortstop for 17 Major League Baseball seasons. Clayton Jr. and Hill share a love for surfing. “I try to surf at least once or twice a week,” Clayton Jr. said.

Outfielder Matt Wong was undecided about his baseball future as the end of the 2022 season approached. He participated in the senior ceremonies. But he opted to return “because of Coach Rich and the program he’s building here. I think it’s heading in the right direction.”

After transferring from College of Southern Utah, Wong played center field in all 17 games of the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He then suffered a torn ACL that prevented him from playing in 2021. Last season, he moved to right field, and played in all 52 games. He is expected to play center field this fall. Of playing center field in Les Murakami Stadium’s cross winds, Wong said, “the more you play here, the more reps you take, the more you get used to it. Coach Rich talks about repetition, and doing it over and over until you ace it.”