Boy seriously injured in Nuuanu after he is struck by vehicle

A teenage boy was seriously injured after a vehicle struck him in Nuuanu this morning.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area of Nuuanu Avenue and Pali Highway at about 7:15 a.m.
EMS treated the pedestrian, described as 14 or 15 years old, who sustained injuries to his head, torso and arms. He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.
