Some of Oahu’s registered voters already have their vote-by-mail ballots in hand for the general election. Those who don’t shouldn’t worry — until Friday comes and goes, with still no ballot. At that point, checking with the County Elections would be a good idea (808-768-3800).

That assumes folks are registered. If not, elections.hawaii.gov should be the first stop. There is also a link to sign up for ballot notifications. In this virtual world, staying in touch with the ballot is reassuring.