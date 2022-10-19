2 water mains repaired, more work underway, Navy says
- By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:48 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Floodwater from a water main break at the Pearl City Peninsula military housing neighborhood is seen on Monday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree