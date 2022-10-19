comscore Feds’ consultation process will put Native Hawaiians on par with Indian tribes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Feds’ consultation process will put Native Hawaiians on par with Indian tribes

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

The Department of the Interior announced Tuesday it will require a process of formal consultation with the Native Hawaiian community on any actions it proposes that have a substantial direct effect on the community. Read more

Previous Story
Fourth rupture in Navy’s water system means more delays for 93,000 users

Scroll Up