Historic year of North Korean missile tests raises Pacific tensions

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY / KOREA NEWS SERVICE / ASSOCIATED PRESS North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in a photo provided by the North Korean government taken sometime between Sept. 25 and Oct. 9. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image, and the content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.

    KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY / KOREA NEWS SERVICE / ASSOCIATED PRESS

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in a photo provided by the North Korean government taken sometime between Sept. 25 and Oct. 9. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image, and the content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.

North Korea has fired over 40 missiles this year, more than during any year since its leader, Kim Jong Un, took power in 2011. Last week it launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and flew warplanes near the border with South Korea. Read more

