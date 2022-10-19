comscore Honolulu City Council committee postpones audit of planning department | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu City Council committee postpones audit of planning department

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

The Honolulu City Council postponed considering initiating a comprehensive city audit on the Department of Planning and Permitting to give the agency two months to solve some of its issues, such as delayed permits. Read more

