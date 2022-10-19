Kokua Line: Will rest stop for homeless restore full weekend hours?
- By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:49 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021
For now the Punawai Rest Stop is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays with full service and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree