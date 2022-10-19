Kokua Line: Will rest stop for homeless restore full weekend hours?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q: Are reduced weekend hours at Punawai Rest Stop permanent? Please find out, because we need this place to stay open.

Answer: No, limited weekend hours at the Punawai Rest Stop at 431 Kuwili St. in Iwilei will be temporary and should be restored in November, officials said. The hygiene center, where homeless people can use the bathroom, take a shower, wash their clothes, pick up mail and handle other essential tasks, has been a lifeline for Oahu’s unsheltered population since opening in 2019.

For now the Punawai Rest Stop is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays with full service and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays for restroom use only (toilets but no showers or laundry), confirmed Greg Payton, executive director of Mental Health Kokua, the nonprofit organization that runs the rest stop with funding from the city and county of Honolulu. Weekend hours were cut in September, Payton said, but he expects them to be restored in November. When that occurs, the facility will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, he said.

The temporary reduction is due to rising operating costs and a staffing shortage that has increased overtime hours for available staff, said Haj Toyama, who manages the rest stop. “Like so many nonprofits and private businesses (and government agencies), we have to cope with inflation, which means the cost of our supplies is going up, and we have the challenge of hiring and keeping excellent staff. The work we do here can be hard work, but it’s also very rewarding. I’m grateful to all the staff who have stepped up with extra effort, and to all our community partners.”

Anyone interested in a career with Mental Health Kokua can check the “Job Opportunities” section of its website, mhkhawaii.org. Open positions at the Pu­nawai Rest Stop were listed as of Tuesday.

Q: Can outside donors help?

A: Yes, donations of bath towels, travel-size toiletries, feminine hygiene products and gently used clothing are especially needed, Payton said. The travel-size toiletries are used to fill “hygiene kits” that clients take with them when they leave the rest stop. The donated clothes may be all a person has “other than what they walk in wearing,” he said. Other donations, such as toilet paper and laundry detergent, also are accepted. Donations can be dropped off at the rest stop or at Mental Health Kokua’s main Honolulu office at 1221 Kapiolani Blvd., Suite 345, he said. Monetary donations can be dropped off or made through the website.

Q: Can homeless people get other help at the rest stop?

A: Yes. “Light touch” case management connects clients to an array of services to help them get off the streets. Outreach staff help the homeless people obtain valid IDs, government benefits for food and housing assistance, and tools to help them manage their lives, such as cellphones and bus passes. Medical and mental-health workers and legal advocates also do regular outreach. About 230 people a day use the rest stop, Payton said.

Q: I’m having trouble getting a replacement Social Security card. Is there another document I can submit other than my Social Security card to renew my driver’s license?

A: You no longer have to submit a physical document proving your Social Security number to get a Hawaii driver’s license or state ID, according to the city Department of Customer Services. This change was made in 2021. You still need to supply your Social Security number, which DMV staff can confirm from a database.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.