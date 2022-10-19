Dave Reardon: Babers, Anae and others bring aloha to Syracuse

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dino Babers went from hot property to the hot seat at Syracuse. That’s the “what have you done for me lately?” world of college football, where a 10-3 season in 2018 is ancient history, especially when you go 1-10, like the Orange did in 2020. Read more

That’s the “what have you done for me lately?” world of college football, where a 10-3 season in 2018 is ancient history, especially when you go 1-10, like the Orange did in 2020.

They improved to 5-7 last year, and a revamped staff of assistant coaches has helped Syracuse this season to a 6-0 start and a No. 14 ranking as it heads into a date Saturday at Clemson, which is 7-0 and ranked fifth.

Offensive coordinator Robert Anae is the most impactful of those additions. Anae, like Babers, was born in Hawaii and started his coaching career at the University of Hawaii as a graduate assistant in the 1980s.

As players, they were on opposite sides of the UH-BYU rivalry, and Anae played offensive line on the Cougars’ 1984 national championship team … the one that barely slipped by Hawaii, 18-13. Babers’ playing days as a Rainbows linebacker and running back had ended, but he was still with UH, serving as a GA for Dick Tomey.

Last year, Syracuse was 92nd of the 130 FBS teams in scoring, averaging 24.9 points per game. This season it is 29th of 131, averaging 36 points. The defense has cut its yield in half, from 26.3 to 13.1 points allowed.

Still, Clemson is favored by 13 1/2 points.

The Tigers narrowly edged the Orange 17-14 last year. And Syracuse drew national attention with a 27-24 victory over Clemson in 2017. But those were home games.

Frank Howard Field at Clemson Memorial Stadium is better known as Death Valley.

“They have an amazing streak going on down there and we’re going to play at their place, which is a very different task,” Babers said after Syracuse’s 24-9 home win Saturday over 15th-ranked North Carolina State.

With a win Saturday, Clemson would run its home ACC winning streak to 38, passing Florida State (1992-2001) for longest ever in the conference.

Syracuse’s starting left guard, Kalan Ellis, is not intimidated.

“There’s definitely a lot on the table, but I think we’re ready for them,” Ellis said. “I played against them last year, so I know what to expect.”

Ellis is a 6-foot-6, 375-pound sophomore from Waimanalo who started on three state championship teams at Saint Louis. He played in nine games and started five — including against Clemson — as a true freshman last year.

“He was outstanding,” said Ron Lee, his high school coach. “I don’t know why, but he wasn’t heavily recruited. I always felt Kalan could play for anyone, because he had size and good feet. I wondered why the Ohio States weren’t looking at him.”

But Lee was certain at least one Power Five offensive line coach would be interested: Mike Cavanaugh, who Lee had coached with at UH, and was at Syracuse.

“I knew Cav would like him. He’s a helluva athlete, and that’s the kind of player Cav likes, a lineman with tremendous feet.”

Ellis said Cavanaugh was a big reason why he chose Syracuse. But he was not deterred when Cavanaugh left for Arizona State after the 2020 season.

“(Babers) was part of it. He’s definitely got a lot of positive energy, and coach Mike Cavanaugh,” Ellis said of his choosing Syracuse. “But I also wanted to explore the East Coast, try something new.”

It’s worked out well so far for Ellis, who said he isn’t surprised by the team’s improvement.

“Honestly, no. Since the spring, with the new staff, new players and a new offense, I felt more confident in what we’re doing,” Ellis said. “I feel like our passing game is better now. We’ve definitely developed that and some of the run plays. Last game against NC State we added a couple runs that popped. We’ve got a good mix.”

Ellis isn’t the only Hawaii guy on the roster. Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Austyn Kauhi is from Nanakuli and Kamehameha.

And, don’t forget, Anae, the offensive coordinator from Laie, and Babers, the head coach who was born at Tripler and played for the ’Bows, and has taken the concept of ohana five time zones east.

“The thing I learned the most about (Hawaii) is they show love and affection a different way,” Babers said. “And I wanted to take that feeling with me everywhere I went.

“Hopefully this football team has a little bit of that feeling.”