Siblings Karlee and Kaycee Manding have found the perfect support group — each other — while excelling at South Dakota State
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:53 a.m.
DAVE EGGEN / INERTIA
Karlee Manding, left, and younger sister Kaycee displayed the Hawaiian flag during South Dakota State’s media day in Brookings, S.D., in August.
Karlee Manding, a fifth-year senior midfielder, leads the South Dakota State Jackrabbits with eight assists.
Kaycee Manding (25) is a third-year junior defensive back who is tied for second on the team with five assists. The Jackrabbits are also the only undefeated Division I team at 11-0-5.
