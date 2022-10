Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: Island Pacific vs. Hawaii Baptist; ‘Iolani vs. Mid-Pacific; Damien vs. Punahou; Hanalani vs. Maryknoll; Kamehameha vs. Assets. Matches start at 4 p.m. at Leeward Bowling Center.

OIA: Individual and Team Championship: 10 a.m. at K-Bay Lanes.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium. PacWest women: Point Loma vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

ILH Division II girls: tournament for final state berth, final, University at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

OIA Division I girls: tournament, final, Kahuku vs. Mililani at Radford, to follow 5:30 p.m. D-II final.

OIA Division II girls: tournament, final, Kailua vs. Waialua, 5:30 p.m. at Radford.

THURSDAY

BOWLING

ILH: Jared Kaufmann Singles Tournament, 4 p.m. at Fort Bowling Center.

SOCCER

Big West women: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis School’s Shark Tank.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II tournament, semifinals, Le Jardin vs. Punahou, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Matches at ‘Iolani.

VOLLEYBALL

BIIF

Monday

Girls Varsity Division II

Semifinals

Konawaena def. Kohala 25-9, 25-14, 25-13

WATER POLO

ILH

Boys Varsity II

Tuesday

Punahou 14, Le Jardin 5.

Goal scorers— Pun: Kodai Eskin 4, Kala Clark 3, Blake Garlin 2, Dylan McManus 2, Kainoa Bird, Shota Eskin, Aka Pietsch. LeJ: Shore Flores 2, Walker Slay 2, Colby Gray.

SOCCER

PACWEST

Tuesday

At Saint Louis field

Women

Chaminade 2, Fresno Pacific 0.

Goal scorers—CU: Savannah Breeze Miranda (22:08), Clara Slate-Liu (86:16). Saves—CU: Naomi Takata 2. FP: Monique Neverez 3.

Notes: Chaminade is 7-3-1 overall, 4-0-1 PacWest; Fresno Pacific is 6-5-2, 3-3-0.

Men

Chaminade 1, Fresno Pacific 0.

Goal scorer—CU: Owen Caba (5:49). Saves—CU: Brandon Yasue 6. FP: Elmer Carballo 1. Notes: Chaminade is 2-5-2 overall, 2-2-1 PacWest; Fresno Pacific is 2-8-2, 0-5-1.

At Vulcan soccer field

Women

Hawaii Hilo 4, Holy Names 0.

Goal scorers—Hilo: Teani Arakawa (41:15), Daelenn Tokunaga (49:06, 54:02), Nanea Wall (60:09). Saves—Hilo: Lolo Retsky 1. HN: Alexis Aguilar 2.

Notes: Hawaii Hilo is 10-0-2 overall, 5-0-1 PacWest; Holy Names is 6-8-0, 0-6-0.

Men

Hawaii Hilo 1, Holy Names 0.

Goal scorers—Hilo: NA (30:52). Saves—Hilo: Christian Souza 4. HN: Mallel Rios 1.