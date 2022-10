Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $84.5 million to the nonprofit Girl Scouts of the USA — the largest gift in the organization’s history. The Girl Scouts of Hawaii (GSH), the smallest U.S. council to receive a share, was granted $800,000.

The impressive donation will support GSH endeavors, including a new STEM Center for Excellence at Paumalu and after-school leadership programs for girls who live in under-resourced areas. Philanthropy supporting women and girl-focused organizations is a tiny sliver of the whole, so this support is being celebrated.