Hawaiian Electric seeks input on where to place microgrids

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Electric will host six hybrid community workshops across Oahu starting Monday to seek input on where microgrids can support energy resilience and what areas might be suitable for potential grid-scale renewable generation. Read more

Hawaiian Electric will host six hybrid community workshops across Oahu starting Monday to seek input on where microgrids can support energy resilience and what areas might be suitable for potential grid-scale renewable generation.

The public is invited to help Hawaiian Electric identify areas on Oahu that might benefit from developing microgrids, which can improve energy resilience in areas prone to prolonged outages during bad weather. Microgrids are connected to the grid but can operate independently during an outage to continue providing electricity through a variety of resources including solar panels, a battery and/or backup generator.

The events will start with an open house from 6:30- 7 p.m. (in-person only) followed by a hybrid community workshop (in-person and virtual) from 7-8:30 p.m.

Dates, area and workshop sites are:

>> Monday: Koolauloa Moku (Waimea-Kaaawa), Kahuku Elementary School

>> Wednesday: Waianae Moku (Nanakuli- Keawaula), Agnes Kalanihoʻokaha Community Learning Center

>> Nov. 1: Kona Moku (Moanalua-East Honolulu), Kapiolani Community College

>> Nov. 3: Waialua Moku (Kaena-Kapaeloa), Waialua Elementary School

>> Nov. 15: Koolaupoko Moku (Waimanalo- Kualoa), Windward Community College

>> Nov. 17: Ewa Moku (Honouliuli-Halawa), Leeward Community College

>> To join the workshops via Zoom, go to hawaiianelectric.com/communitymeetings for a meeting link.