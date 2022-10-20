comscore Navy wraps up main break repairs; boil-water advisory still in place | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy wraps up main break repairs; boil-water advisory still in place

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:02 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Floodwater from a water main break at the Pearl City Peninsula military housing neighborhood is seen on Monday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Floodwater from a water main break at the Pearl City Peninsula military housing neighborhood is seen on Monday.

The Navy has finished repairing the first water main that broke Friday, Capt. Mark Sohaney, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, said Wednesday at a news conference on the base. Read more

Previous Story
Historic year of North Korean missile tests raises Pacific tensions

Scroll Up