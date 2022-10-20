Kahuku rallies by Mililani in 5 to capture OIA D-I volleyball crown
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:01 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahuku’s Mao Lauhingoa (12) and Mililani’s Polaris De Mont (13) battle for the ball at the net.
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahuku celebrates after winning the OIA Division I championship.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree