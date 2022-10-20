Kahuku rallies by Mililani in 5 to capture OIA D-I volleyball crown

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku captured its 14th OIA girls volleyball championship on Wednesday, rallying for a 21-25, 25-16, 21-25, 27-25, 15-12 win over Mililani at Radford’s James Alegre Gymnasium.

It is the second title under coach Tuli Tevaga, and it may have been the most dramatic one for Kahuku, which won its first in 1992.

Kahuku (21-4 overall) will have an opening-round bye at the upcoming New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball State Championships. The Lady Raiders went 13-0 in league play. Mililani (19-11) came within one point of taking the league title for the first time since 2019.

Mililani led two sets to one and in the fourth set Kahuku nearly saw its title slip away. Down 20-15, the Lady Trojans went on a 7-0 run to take a 22-20 lead.

It was 24-21, one point away from the match victory for Mililani, when Kahuku scored four points in a row. A roof by Shaianne Tausaga was crucial, and a block by Mao Lauhingoa and a kill by Maia Esera ended game four, forcing the fifth.

Kahuku regained momentum and jumped to an 8-3 lead in set five, but Mililani chipped away. Down 12-9, Mililani climbed back in thanks to two Kahuku hitting errors, and a block by Alexis Rodriguez tied it at 12.

Rodriguez’s next swing could have given Mililani the lead, but Kahuku’s Hehea Pulotu made a diving dig and Cha’lei Reid’s kill gave Kahuku a 13-12 edge.

After Rodriguez’s next ball hit the left antenna, Kahuku took match point on a kill by Reid through the center of the back row.

With Erica Roberts and Rodriguez firing away, Mililani took the first game handily.

Kahuku gained momentum after taking the second set, but Mililani dug in and rallied in the third game from a 14-6 deficit for the win and a 2-1 edge in the match.

Coach Val Crabbe’s Trojans went 11-1 in OIA play.

Reid led Kahuku with 21 kills, while Mele Taumoepeau added 15 with 12 digs. Lauhingoa tallied 12 kills. Dakoda Keni (19 assists), Maddison Mamizuka (15) and Dani Kapu (15) handled Kahuku’s distribution.

Rodriguez led Mililani with 20 kills and Erica Roberts added 14. LC Nakagawa hustled for 20 digs. Anae Asuncion dished out 43 assists.

The match ended after 11:15 p.m.