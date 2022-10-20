comscore Kahuku rallies by Mililani in 5 to capture OIA D-I volleyball crown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kahuku rallies by Mililani in 5 to capture OIA D-I volleyball crown

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku’s Mao Lauhingoa (12) and Mililani’s Polaris De Mont (13) battle for the ball at the net.

    Kahuku’s Mao Lauhingoa (12) and Mililani’s Polaris De Mont (13) battle for the ball at the net.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku celebrates after winning the OIA Division I championship.

    Kahuku celebrates after winning the OIA Division I championship.

Kahuku captured its 14th OIA girls volleyball championship on Wednesday, rallying for a 21-25, 25-16, 21-25, 27-25, 15-12 win over Mililani at Radford’s James Alegre Gymnasium. Read more

