Prep football preview: Kamehameha seeks a break-through win against No. 5 Saint Louis

One year ago, Kamehameha was the regular-season champion, playing a brand of tough defense and smashmouth offense that coach Abu Ma‘afala has emphasized since day one.

But an ankle injury to running back Noah Bartley turned the tide against the Warriors, and Saint Louis went on to capture the league title. The work ethic, the tradition, the preparation are still there this season, but wins have been tough to come by. The shrunken schedule has left the Warriors winless in regular-season play. Add one tie against Moanalua, and a loss to Nevada powerhouse Liberty, and the Warriors enter Friday’s game with Saint Louis at 0-6-1, including 0-4 in league play. Saint Louis (3-4, 2-2) has won the last five ILH Open titles.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium. The winner will meet Punahou next week for the second-round title.

In 1987, the Warriors went 1-8-2, opening the season with a 21-14 win over Farrington. They tied Punahou, 11-all, and Damien, 14-all. Of the eight losses, two were by one point.

Going back to 1973, there has not been a winless season at Kapalama Heights, but most of those years weren’t as difficult as the schedule this fall.

“I have a lot of respect for their coaches. I’ve actually coached some of those guys at UH, even Abu and Beau Yap,” longtime Saint Louis coach Ron Lee said. “You know, they work hard. Good coaches. They have their moments. They play good football and they break down and make mistakes.”

When the teams met on Sept. 10, Saint Louis won, 49-10. Three weeks ago, the Crusaders won 30-7. Lee has seen enough to expect the unexpected.

“It’s going to be tough. We have to be ready to play. The way the format is in the ILH, you’re never out of it until the end. In the past, we were in Punahou’s shoes. If Kamehameha beats Saint Louis, they play for the second-round championship. It doesn’t matter. They have everything to play for,” he said. “We’re very concerned with how we play. There’s things we have to tighten up. We’re in every game, then we give up two big scores. We’ve got to correct that.”

That was the case in both losses to Punahou. Kamehameha has the will to churn out gains on the ground. Dreyton Stone and Sunrise Solatorio lead the Warriors on the ground. Stone has averaged 3.2 yards per carry and Solatorio is at 4 yards per crack. Quarterback Kealii Ah Yat has passed for 903 yards and five TDs with eight interceptions in 163 attempts. Kaina Watson leads the Warriors with 24 receptions for 222 yards and two TDs. Kalai Bradley (15, 194, one), Sheydon Iokia (13, 177, two) and Kahiau Kalahiki (10, 82) are key parts of a balanced attack.

Kamehameha has run the ball 179 times and thrown the pigskin 178 times. Facing Saint Louis’ formidable front seven for a third time — will it be the charm?

The Crusaders’ relative young roster has been hot or cold, never in-between. Their average margin of victory is 33.7 points. The average margin of defeat: 27 points.

Consistency on the ground might be a key factor for fifth-ranked Saint Louis. Ola Apduhan (267 yards, seven TDs) has been reliable between the tackles.

QB Kekahi Graham has been elusive and efficient with 1,714 yards and 13 TDs with only four picks in 183 attempts. He has also scored three TDs on the ground.

Titan Lacaden (44 receptions, 627 yards, six TDs), Chyler DeSilva (40, 441, four), Yosei Takahashi (20, 322, three) and Nicholas Delgadillo (15, 253) have built up chemistry with Graham, a first-year starter.

A non-COVID bug swept through the team last week, Lee noted. After giving the team time off to recover, practice resumed this week.

“It’s a good thing we had a bye,” he said.

No. 4 Campbell at No. 3 Mililani

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

With three state-tournament berths allotted to the OIA, this semifinal showdown allows for some cushion for the losing team.

Mililani (6-3, 5-1 OIA Open), is coming off a gut-wrenching 29-17 loss at Kahuku, a game the Trojans led 9-7 in the third quarter. The previous two losses were followed by wins — 49-14 over Leilehua on Sept. 16 and 35-34 over Campbell on Aug. 27.

The rematch between the Trojans and Sabers (6-2, 4-2) will be equally epic. Kini McMillan’s 41-yard TD pass to Onosa‘i Salanoa with 2:18 to play lifted Mililani to the win last time. McMillan finished with 273 yards and three TD passes, plus one rushing TD.

Campbell’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele finished with 336 yards, three TD passes — and four interceptions. Versatile Tana Togafau-Tavui had nine catches for 126 yards and one TD. With depth and talent in the Sabers’ receiving corps, Togafau-Tavui continues to get open and has 38 receptions for 660 yards and three TDs. He has also rushed for three TDs.

Campbell is the only team in the Open Division with seven players who have double-digit catch totals. Mason Muaau has nine TD hauls to lead all Open receivers.

Farrington at Waipahu

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Marauders (7-1, 6-0 OIA Division I) are built for playoff football, a team with sound defense, an explosive, physical rushing attack, and passing game with three significant receivers.

Anieli Talaeai (585 yards, eight TDs and Braeden Togafau (331 yards, five TDs) are a tough combo at running back, and WR-turned QB Liatama Uiliata is an ultimate dual threat playmaker. The senior has thrown for 681 yards and six TDs with only one pick, and has rushed for 234 yards (9.4 yards per carry) and an additional four TDs.

Even after moving to QB following an injury to Joshua Manu, Uiliata has elite-level receiving numbers: 50 receptions, 728 yards, six TDs.

Farrington (5-5, 3-3) is coming off a 31-10 loss to Aiea. Standout offensive lineman Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu suffered a knee injury.

Kaiser at Pearl City

Friday, 7 p.m.

When they met on Sept. 16, the Chargers (7-2, 6-1 OIA Division II) saw a three-TD lead shrink to six points in the final six minutes before hanging on for a 27-21 win. Pearl City’s defensive unit has allowed more than 22 points only once — a 57-34 win over Kaimuki.

With QB Trey Dacoscos sidelined since that first matchup with Kaiser, RB Bobby Best filled in. Freshman Ikaika Torres has emerged, allowing Best to return to RB. Torres struggled with one TD and three picks in a 21-19 win over Waialua last week.

Kaiser (5-3, 5-2) has a clear-cut advantage at QB now, particularly with experience. Easton Yoshino has passed for 2,379 yards and 28 TDs with eight picks in 261 attempts this season. As long as Makena Naleieha (46 catches, 827 yards, 11 TDs), Donovan Reis (36, 520, eight) and Keagan Lime (34, 491, eight) are healthy, Yoshino can keep the Cougars in any game.

Kaimuki at Nanakuli

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs (4-4, 4-3 OIA Division II) had to reconfigure offensively when RB Ofa Vehikite went down with an injury. Jeremiah White, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior, has been solid at WR (30 receptions, 584 yards, four TDs) while still playing stellar at defensive back.

Without Vehikite, Kaimuki lost to Nanakuli, 42-20, three weeks ago.

The Golden Hawks (7-1, 7-0) have dominated league play, outscoring foes 311-78.

Coach Kili Watson’s squad has been especially powerful in the Valley. No opponent has scored more than 14 points on Nanakuli’s field.

QB Hansen Salausa-Kaawa has connected with David Kalili on 36 percent of his completions, and Kalili’s 617 yards and 10 TDs are among the best in D-II statewide.

They have gashed defenses on the ground. Allen Mahoe III (416 yards, six TDs), Christian Asinsin (402, six) and Nathan Pele-Tukumoeatu (320, five) form the league’s best ground attack.

No. 6 Kapolei at No. 1 Kahuku

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Kahuku’s pass rush was omnipotent at times in a come-from-behind 29-17 win over Mililani last week. With Stan Raas and Howie Iongi in the trenches, the defensive front had one of its best second halves of the season. ‘

The return of returner/receiver Kaimana Carvalho last week — he was in a returner role only — might be the final nail in the coffin for those hoping to knock off the defending Open Division champions (8-2, 6-0 OIA Open).

Kapolei (6-3, 3-3) is without starting QB Tama Amisone (injury), but has Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa and a history of going to Carleton E. Weimer Field and winning a playoff game.

Kahuku has a nine-game win streak over Kapolei, which last beat Kahuku in 2007.

No. 10 Aiea vs. Kailua

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., at Radford

Na Alii (7-2, 5-1 OIA Division I) continue to play well on both sides of the ball. Sila Unutoa and Logan Rouse lead their defensive line, while QB Ezekiel Olie has benefited from a solid O-line. Olie has passed for 2,336 yards and 23 TDs with only four interceptions in 244 attempts.

His connection with Jayden Chanel (51 catches, 895 yards, nine TDs), Geronimo Ulgaran (69, 684, eight) and Rico Figueroa (40, 532, six) continues to reap explosive plays.

Aiea has a willingness to air the ball out with a close lead or a big lead.

The last time Kailua met Aiea, Na Alii pulled out a 13-7 win (Sept. 10).

The Surfriders (4-3-1, 4-2) eked out a 30-29 win over Roosevelt last week despite 415 yards and four TDs by Rough Riders QB Kayman Lewis. Kailua is getting the job done with Romeo Ortiz, who made the move from WR to QB. The ground attack is led by Caysen Samson, who has 170 yards and three TDs in three games.