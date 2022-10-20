comscore Prep football preview: Kamehameha seeks a break-through win against No. 5 Saint Louis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep football preview: Kamehameha seeks a break-through win against No. 5 Saint Louis

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Kamehameha’s Kealii Ah Yat scanned the field for a pass against Kahuku at Kahuku in a game on Aug. 6. Ah Yat has passed for 903 yards and five touchdowns.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kamehameha’s Kealii Ah Yat scanned the field for a pass against Kahuku at Kahuku in a game on Aug. 6. Ah Yat has passed for 903 yards and five touchdowns.

One year ago, Kamehameha was the regular-season champion, playing a brand of tough defense and smashmouth offense that coach Abu Ma‘afala has emphasized since day one. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 19, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up