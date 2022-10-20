comscore Hawaii wide receiver Zion Bowens has added a jolt to the offense | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii wide receiver Zion Bowens has added a jolt to the offense

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:02 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii wide receiver Zion Bowens celebrated after hauling in a pass and scoring a touchdown against Nevada on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii wide receiver Zion Bowens celebrated after hauling in a pass and scoring a touchdown against Nevada on Saturday.

This week, University of Hawaii football players have gathered to hear wideout Zion Bowens’ breathtaking stories. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 19, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up