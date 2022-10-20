Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Oct. 20, 2022 Today Updated 1:29 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BOWLING ILH: Jared Kaufmann Singles Tournament, 4 p.m. at Fort Bowling Center. SOCCER Big West women: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis School’s Shark Tank. WATER POLO ILH boys: Division II tournament, semifinals, Le Jardin vs. Punahou, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Matches at ‘Iolani. FRIDAY CHEERLEADLING ILH: Championships, 5 p.m. at Kamehameha. FOOTBALL ILH Open Division playoffs: Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha at Farrington, 7 p.m. OIA Open Division semifinals: Campbell at Mililani, 7:30 p.m. OIA Division I semifinals: Farrington at Waipahu, 7 p.m. OIA Division II semifinals: Kaimuki at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.; Kaiser at Pearl City, 7 p.m. SOCCER PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. VOLLEYBALL Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. PacWest women: Concordia Irvine vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym. VOLLEYBALL ILH Girls Division II Tournament for Final State Berth Final Wednesday Maryknoll def. University 25-15, 18-25, 26-24, 25-23 SOFTBALL MAKUA ALII Wednesday Hui Ohana 15, Zen 3 Bad Company 18, Kool Katz 7 Na Kahuna 21, P.H. Shipyard 20 Golden Eagles 18, Makules 9 Aikane 25, Sportsmen 9 Hawaiians 9, Action 8 Ho ‘O Ikaika 20, Sons of Hawaii 12 Go Deep 11, Na Pueo 9 Fat Katz 13, Firehouse 7 Yankees 16, Kupuna Kane 7 Islanders 26, Lokahi 25 GOLF COLLEGE MEN Otter Invitational At Seaside, Calif. Bayonet Golf Course; par 72 Final Round Team 856—Barry. 867—Cal State Monterey Bay, Sonoma State. 878—Georgia Southwestern. 879—Cal State East Bay. 888—CSU San Bernardino. 889—Stanislaus State, Hawaii Hilo. 891—Simon Fraser. 892—St. Mary’s (Texas), Holy Names. 894—Colorado-Colo. Springs. 896—Cal State San Marcos. 897—Colorado School of Mines. 898—Chico State. 899—Cal State Monterey Bay. 919— Florida Southern. 929—Valdosta State. Individual Simon Bjorken, CSMB……..67-69-69—205 Nicolas Quintero, Barry…….69-68-71—208 Ryan Hong, CSEB……………66-74-69—209 Griffin Pace, SS…………………69-73-68—210 AJ Fitzgerald, CSMB…………74-67-72—213 Felipe Alvarez, Barry…………. 72-72-70—214 Chris Ebster, StanSt. …………71-73-71—215 Nathan Jetton, StanSt ……….72-71-72—215 Sean Markham, SS …………..71-75-70—216 Santiago Chamorro, Barry ..72-71-73—216 Adam Alvarez, FS……………… 76-68-72—216 Xavier Coreno, CSEB……….75-70-71—216 Hilo golfers T15, Andrew Otani…………….74-71-73—218 T18, Keith Ng……………………..77-67-75—219 T44, Dustin Franko…………….77-71-76—224 79, Noah Lau………………………80-76-76—232 90, Nicholas Gomez ………… 76-79-85—240 Previous Story Hawaii wide receiver Zion Bowens has added a jolt to the offense Next Story Television and radio - Oct. 20, 2022