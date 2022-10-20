Scoreboard – Oct. 20, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BOWLING

ILH: Jared Kaufmann Singles Tournament, 4 p.m. at Fort Bowling Center.

SOCCER

Big West women: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis School’s Shark Tank.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II tournament, semifinals, Le Jardin vs. Punahou, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Matches at ‘Iolani.

FRIDAY

CHEERLEADLING

ILH: Championships, 5 p.m. at Kamehameha.

FOOTBALL

ILH Open Division playoffs: Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha at Farrington, 7 p.m.

OIA Open Division semifinals: Campbell at Mililani, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division I semifinals: Farrington at Waipahu, 7 p.m.

OIA Division II semifinals: Kaimuki at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.; Kaiser at Pearl City, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. PacWest women: Concordia Irvine vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Girls Division II Tournament for Final State Berth

Final

Wednesday

Maryknoll def. University 25-15, 18-25, 26-24, 25-23

SOFTBALL

MAKUA ALII

Wednesday

Hui Ohana 15, Zen 3

Bad Company 18, Kool Katz 7

Na Kahuna 21, P.H. Shipyard 20

Golden Eagles 18, Makules 9

Aikane 25, Sportsmen 9

Hawaiians 9, Action 8

Ho ‘O Ikaika 20, Sons of Hawaii 12

Go Deep 11, Na Pueo 9

Fat Katz 13, Firehouse 7

Yankees 16, Kupuna Kane 7

Islanders 26, Lokahi 25

GOLF

COLLEGE MEN

Otter Invitational

At Seaside, Calif.

Bayonet Golf Course; par 72

Final Round

Team 856—Barry. 867—Cal State Monterey Bay, Sonoma State. 878—Georgia Southwestern. 879—Cal State East Bay. 888—CSU San Bernardino. 889—Stanislaus State, Hawaii Hilo. 891—Simon Fraser. 892—St. Mary’s (Texas), Holy Names. 894—Colorado-Colo. Springs. 896—Cal State San Marcos. 897—Colorado School of Mines. 898—Chico State. 899—Cal State Monterey Bay. 919— Florida Southern. 929—Valdosta State.

Individual

Simon Bjorken, CSMB……..67-69-69—205

Nicolas Quintero, Barry…….69-68-71—208

Ryan Hong, CSEB……………66-74-69—209

Griffin Pace, SS…………………69-73-68—210

AJ Fitzgerald, CSMB…………74-67-72—213

Felipe Alvarez, Barry…………. 72-72-70—214

Chris Ebster, StanSt. …………71-73-71—215

Nathan Jetton, StanSt ……….72-71-72—215

Sean Markham, SS …………..71-75-70—216

Santiago Chamorro, Barry ..72-71-73—216

Adam Alvarez, FS……………… 76-68-72—216

Xavier Coreno, CSEB……….75-70-71—216

Hilo golfers

T15, Andrew Otani…………….74-71-73—218

T18, Keith Ng……………………..77-67-75—219

T44, Dustin Franko…………….77-71-76—224

79, Noah Lau………………………80-76-76—232

90, Nicholas Gomez ………… 76-79-85—240