Arnold Martines named new CEO of Central Pacific Bank
- By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:24 a.m.
-
COURTESY CENTRAL PACIFIC BANK
Central Pacific Bank has made changes to its execu- tive team. Members are Catherine Ngo, left, David Morimoto, Arnold Martines and Paul Yonamine.
