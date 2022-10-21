comscore Arnold Martines named new CEO of Central Pacific Bank | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Arnold Martines named new CEO of Central Pacific Bank

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • COURTESY CENTRAL PACIFIC BANK Central Pacific Bank has made changes to its execu- tive team. Members are Catherine Ngo, left, David Morimoto, Arnold Martines and Paul Yonamine.

    COURTESY CENTRAL PACIFIC BANK

In what could be a local adaptation of a Horatio Alger novel, Central Pacific Financial Corp. on Thursday named Arnold Martines — who grew up in the tiny Big Island town of Paauilo — to be the next chief executive officer of the state’s fourth-­largest bank. Read more

