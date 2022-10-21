Public alerted to more simulated rail emergencies Saturday

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The public should not call 911 or be concerned by another first responder drill to a simulated rail emergency near the East Kapolei station starting around 9 a.m. Saturday, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation announced.

Among the first responders will be members of the Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The drill at the East Kapolei rail station is part of ongoing testing of the city’s rail system before it can be turned over to the city for paid service, sometime early next year.

In September, the rail system underwent two days of simulated emergencies at the Aloha Stadium station that included a hypothetical shooting and a train crash.