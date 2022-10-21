comscore Public alerted to more simulated rail emergencies Saturday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public alerted to more simulated rail emergencies Saturday

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.

The public should not call 911 or be concerned by another first responder drill to a simulated rail emergency near the East Kapolei station starting around 9 a.m. Saturday, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation announced. Read more

