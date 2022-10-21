comscore Rainbow Wahine Annika de Goede is making the most of her second freshman year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine Annika de Goede is making the most of her second freshman year

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii freshman Annika de Goede has shown off a well-rounded game since her return to the court.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii freshman Annika de Goede has shown off a well-rounded game since her return to the court.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Annika de Goede and middle blocker Amber Igiede blocked the ball against UC San Diego earlier this month.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Annika de Goede and middle blocker Amber Igiede blocked the ball against UC San Diego earlier this month.

A year removed from a lost season, Annika de Goede has rediscovered her joy on the court. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 20, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard - Oct. 21, 2022

Scroll Up