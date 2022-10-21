Rainbow Wahine Annika de Goede is making the most of her second freshman year

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A year removed from a lost season, Annika de Goede has rediscovered her joy on the court.

Three days after a breakout weekend last fall, a broken bone in de Goede’s foot abruptly ended her freshman season with the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team.

Now on the other side of a lengthy recovery and rehabilitation process, the Rainbow Wahine opposite carries a renewed sense of appreciation and perspective into each opportunity to contribute.

“It definitely gives me extra motivation and also joy in the game,” de Goede said of her comeback.

“I definitely found my joy (being) back playing volleyball, having that time off, and being extra grateful for every moment that I get on the court.”

De Goede (pronounced de-who-duh) was granted a medical redshirt following the injury and worked her way back into full duty in time to rejoin the Wahine for spring practice, rebuilding trust in her foot and confidence on the court.

The 6-foot-3 left-hander from the Netherlands is now part of a three-player rotation with Braelyn Akana and Kendra Ham on the right side of the UH attack as the Rainbow Wahine (10-6, 7-1 Big West) close out the first half of the conference season against Cal State Northridge tonight and first-place UC Santa Barbara on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

“From August to now (de Goede) is definitely climbing,” UH coach Robyn Ah Mow said. “I think it’s a plus with all different right sides that we have, one of them could come in at any time and contribute now.”

De Goede carries dual citizenship in the Netherlands and the U.S., and her connection with Hawaii was facilitated by a former UH volleyball standout.

She spent two years of her childhood in the Bay Area while her mother, Brigit de Jong, was doing research at Stanford as a neurologist. As she progressed in volleyball in the Netherlands, de Goede was looking into her options for college in the U.S. and happened to train in the same gym as Stijn van Tilburg, an All-American with the UH men’s program.

Van Tilburg initially provided general insight on playing collegiate volleyball, then offered to reach out to the UH coaches, if she was interested.

“That’s actually really sick,” de Goede recalled of her reaction, using the most positive connotation of the phrase. “Not my intention at all at first, but ‘if you want to, yes, of course.’”

The recruiting process accelerated from there and “I felt like it was opportunity I couldn’t let go; playing in such a place, getting a good connection with the coaches, and hearing a lot of good stories from Stijn.”

De Goede saw playing time in just two sets in UH’s first six matches last season and hadn’t posted her first collegiate kill when she was awarded a start against USC. She responded by putting away a team-high 11 kills on 21 swings in a .429 hitting performance and contributed three blocks and eight digs in a four-set victory over the Women of Troy. She posted eight kills and six digs the next night while USC rallied to earn a split of the series.

The following Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, during a practice in an open week in the schedule, de Goede’s promising season ended with a seemingly innocuous landing.

She went up for a swing on a “fully normal ball in system” and felt a twinge in her foot upon hitting the court. At first, de Goede said it felt “like a cramp in my foot. I tried to walk it out.”

But the pain persisted and an X-ray revealed a break in a bone leading toward the pinky toe of her right foot.

“That was definitely a roller coaster of emotions,” de Goede said. “It was a weekend with a lot of positive emotions and getting good playing time, doing well, playing the way I want to or getting slowly toward that point, and then Tuesday …

“It’s crazy how life can all of a sudden switch so fast in the most unexpected moments.”

De Goede said given the lack of blood flow to that area, surgery was required to repair the break. She spent the next three months in a protective boot, unable to put weight on her foot.

Once freed from life on crutches or a knee scooter, she began a gradual rehab process.

“At first just small movements, then smaller hops, then side hops and at a certain point putting it into playing,” she said.

She was able to get back into full jumping before the Wahine began their spring practices and her return to the court was “overwhelming. But of course it’s also finding the confidence back in your body.”

De Goede again saw limited playing time this fall and made her first start of the season against UC Irvine in UH’s last homestand. She posted seven kills on 15 swings in the sweep of the Anteaters and has since shared time at opposite with Akana and Ham.

Now with a second chance at a freshman season, the environmental sciences major makes sure to savor “a once in a lifetime experience” exploring island life on and off the court.

“I’m very passionate about nature,” she said. “So living in such a beautiful place with such beautiful culture and getting to know that every day a little bit better is very special.”

Big West women’s volleyball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Cal State Northridge (7-14, 2-7) vs. Hawaii (10-6, 7-1)

>> When: Today, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM