Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A potentially season-saving comeback propelled the University of Hawaii women’s soccer team to a 2-1 Big West victory over UC Riverside on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Read more

A potentially season-saving comeback propelled the University of Hawaii women’s soccer team to a 2-1 Big West victory over UC Riverside on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

With the visiting Highlanders leading 1-0 at halftime, UH midfielder Bailey Faulkner scored her first goal of the season in the 72nd minute and forward Amber Gilbert knocked in the go-ahead score in the 80th minute. The Rainbow Wahine went a player down for the last 2:46 and held off the Highlanders in a frantic final minute.

With the win, UH (6-4-3, 3-2-3 Big West) jumped into a tie for fifth place with UC Santa Barbara with 12 points with two matches left in the regular season. The top six qualify for the Big West tournament.

“We’ve talked about it all season long, just how different this group is,” UH coach Michele Nagamine said. “The grittiness, the camaraderie, the love they have for each other, the trust they have in each other.

“I thought we took better care of the ball (in the second half). I thought we came alive with an energy I hadn’t seen in the first half. So that spark and that willingness to move to balls and win every 50-50 ball I thought it was just amazing, because it’s been a long season.”

Kameron Henry gave UC Riverside (2-7-7 0-5-3) the lead in the 15th minute and the Highlanders had three shots go off the crossbar and another bang off the post with a minute left in the match. Kamehameha graduate Caela Kaio was tested throughout the second half and finished with eight saves for UCR, while UH goalkeeper Lauren Marquez had two.

The Rainbow Wahine close a three-match homestand with their senior day match against Cal State Fullerton on Sunday at WPSS.