Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Oct. 21, 2022

CALENDAR

TODAY

CHEERLEADLING
ILH: Championships, 5 p.m. at Kamehameha.

FOOTBALL
ILH Open Division playoffs: Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha at Farrington, 7 p.m.
OIA Open Division semifinals: Campbell at Mililani, 7:30 p.m.
OIA Division I semifinals: Farrington at Waipahu, 7 p.m.
OIA Division II semifinals: Kaimuki at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.; Kaiser at Pearl City, 7 p.m.

SOCCER
PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL
Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
PacWest women: Concordia Irvine vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY
ILH: Championships, girls at 2:30 p.m.; boys at 3 p.m. at Mid-Pacific.
OIA: Championships, 2 p.m. at CORP.

FOOTBALL
ILH: Punahou (I-AA) at Kamehameha (IAA), 6 p.m.; Damien vs. Pac-Five, 6 p.m. at Farrington.
OIA Open Division semifinals: Kapolei at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.
OIA Division I semifinals: Kailua vs. Aiea, 6 p.m. at Radford.

KAYAKING
ILH: Sprints, boys heats at 2:50 p.m.; girls heats at 3:30 p.m.; finals at 5:10 p.m. at Ala Wai Canal.

VOLLEYBALL
Big West women: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
PacWest women: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.
PacWest women: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis School's Shark Tank.

WATER POLO

ILH DIVISION II TOURNAMENT

Punahou 14, Le Jardin 1
Goal-Scorers—Punahou: Shota Eskin 3, Dylan McManus 2, Kodai Eskin 2, Ryson Garcia 2, Aka Pietsch 2, Lochlain Keenan, Jeffrey Ferrer, Blake Garlin. Le Jardin: Shore Flores.

Kamehameha 6, Mid-Pacific 4
Goal-Scorers—Kamehameha: Camden Fong 3, Kama`ehu Danner, Oliko Hudgens, David Wong. Mid-Pacific: Derek Hunsaker 2, Bailey Bhattacharyya, Nelu Racsa.