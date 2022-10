Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Make Saudis pay more for things they need

With OPEC cutting oil production and President Joe Biden saying he wants to punish the Saudis, how about making them pay out the wazoo for the things they need from us?

All the military, intelligence and political support we provide.

Tell them it’s nothing personal, strictly business.

Charles Kerr

Kalama Valley

Weed killers in water as dangerous as Red Hill?

I understand the concern about Red Hill, but shouldn’t we be as or more concerned about all the toxic chemicals, such as weed killers, still in use that eventually will seep into our water supply, if they haven’t already?

Edward Suarez

Manoa

Guns breed arrogance, belligerence, violence

In small-minded people, guns breed arrogance — like a fungus grows in the dark. Arrogance breeds belligerence.

“My gun’s bigger than your gun!”

Eventually, they feel they must prove this. Violence.

Only small-minded people need guns to make themselves feel strong.

Thomas Luna

McCully

