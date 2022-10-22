comscore Editorial: Cleaning up corruption | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Cleaning up corruption

  • Today
  • Updated 7:32 p.m.

The latest sorry example is former city Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) building plans examiner Wayne Inouye, who pleaded guilty this week to wire fraud and accepting nearly $100,000 in bribes to expedite approval of DPP permits in past years. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Hawaiians gain from federal plan

Scroll Up