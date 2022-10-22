comscore Online giant Amazon taps Hawaiian Airlines for cargo operation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Online giant Amazon taps Hawaiian Airlines for cargo operation

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A Hawaiian Airlines aircraft support vehicle is seen on the tarmac near an Airbus A330 aircraft at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on July 7.

    A Hawaiian Airlines aircraft support vehicle is seen on the tarmac near an Airbus A330 aircraft at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on July 7.

The deal doesn’t necessarily mean that Hawaii consumers will get their packages any faster or that passenger flights will get cheaper, but it could benefit the islands’ economy eventually as it helps Hawaiian Airlines grow. Read more

