Online giant Amazon taps Hawaiian Airlines for cargo operation
- By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:03 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A Hawaiian Airlines aircraft support vehicle is seen on the tarmac near an Airbus A330 aircraft at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on July 7.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree