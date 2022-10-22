comscore Texas university researcher hired as new University of Hawaii Cancer Center director | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Texas university researcher hired as new University of Hawaii Cancer Center director

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.
    Naoto T. Ueno, a regarded cancer researcher, has been hired as the new director of the University of Hawaii Cancer Center.

Naoto T. Ueno, a widely regarded cancer researcher and educator at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, has been approved to become the next director of the University of Hawaii Cancer Center. Read more

