comscore Kaiser needs overtime heroics to beat Pearl City and reach OIA final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kaiser needs overtime heroics to beat Pearl City and reach OIA final

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:09 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kaiser’s Makana Naleieha scores a touchdown on Sept. 24.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kaiser’s Makana Naleieha scores a touchdown on Sept. 24.

Kaiser used a miraculous fourth-quarter rally and a 10-yard touchdown pass from Easton Yoshino to Makana Naleieha in overtime Friday to qualify for a second consecutive state Division II tournament for the first time in school history. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 21, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard - Oct. 22, 2022

Scroll Up