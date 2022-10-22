Scoreboard – Oct. 22, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

ILH: Championships, girls at 2:30 p.m.; boys at 3 p.m. at Mid-Pacific.

OIA: Championships, 2 p.m. at CORP.

FOOTBALL

ILH: Punahou (I-AA) at Kamehameha (IAA), 6 p.m.; Damien vs. Pac-Five, 6 p.m. at Farrington.

OIA Open Division semifinals: Kapolei at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division I semifinals: Kailua vs. Aiea, 6 p.m. at Radford.

KAYAKING

ILH: Sprints, boys heats at 2:50 p.m.; girls heats at 3:30 p.m.; finals at 5:10 p.m. at Ala Wai Canal.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

PacWest women: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis School’s Shark Tank.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Big West women: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

WATER POLO

ILH BOYS

‘Iolani 9, Mid-Pacific 8

Goal-Scorers—‘Iolani: Xander Chen 4, Kai Kennedy 4, Noah Scherman. Mid-Pacific: Dylan Morris 4, Jaime Bhattacharyya 2, Rylind Butler, Jordan Clifford.