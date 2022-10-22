GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. Colorado State

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

FORT COLLINS, COLO. >> For Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang, it’s another been-there, done-that game.

Last week, the Rainbow Warriors defeated Nevada, a team for which Chang coached for five years through the 2021 season. This week, the Warriors face Colorado State in a Mountain West showdown at Canvas Stadium. Chang was on the CSU staff for a month before accepting the head-coaching position at UH in January.

The Warriors will change up the starting lineups for today’s road game. Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala is expected to start in place of ailing slotback Koali Nishigaya. Solo Vaipulu will make his 2022 debut at left guard. Vaipulu, a senior, can maintain his redshirt status if he does not play in more than four games this season. Logan Taylor will start in place of injured linebacker Isaiah Tufaga. Leonard Lee is expected to start at one of the safety positions. Jalen Perdue, who rejoined the active roster last week, is the leading candidate to return kickoffs.

The Warriors have played well defensively in the last two games, allowing an average of 102.5 non-sack rushing yards.

The Rams are 1-5 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain West in head coach Jay Norvell’s first CSU season. Quarterback Clay Millen is expected to start after missing two games because of an AC-joint injury. Millen’s father Hugh Millen was the understudy to Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway with the Denver Broncos in 1994 and 1995.

Running back Avery Morrow rushed for 168 and 116 yards the last two games to ascend to a starting role. Tory Horton is considered the league’s top wideout despite not catching a pass in eight targets against Utah State last week.

