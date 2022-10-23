Column: Burst your misleading media bubble

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 2020 presidential election: a widely broadcasted and controversial event about which millions of people have strong and varied opinions. During quarantine, social media was my only connection to the outside world, and I relied on apps like Instagram for news, especially regarding the 2020 election. When I was fact-checked by someone online, I realized I accepted misleading information as the truth. I rethought how I got my information and what I chose to reshare.

On social media, many people with polarizing opinions focus on winning arguments with strangers instead of spreading factual information. Political polarization is the growing gap between different political views. Media bubbles and in-group bias are two causes of political polarization. They can be reduced if we take small precautions in our own lives.

A media bubble is an environment where one’s exposure to news, entertainment and social media represents only one ideological perspective and excludes/misrepresents other points of view. Social media’s algorithm suggests posts based on your interactions to keep you online longer. The more you use a platform, the less you see posts you disagree with, which makes the media bubble more exclusive and keeps us from seeing the big picture. Media bubbles can be detrimental to our political system.

Here is a real-life example: 76% of liberals believe racial/ethnic diversity is essential, whereas only 20% of conservatives value it; 57% of conservatives want to live in a place where people express religious faith, compared to only 17% of liberals. Just like a media bubble, like-minded people will stick together, take in the same information, and rarely step out of their comfort. Media bubbles lead to narrow-mindedness, intentionally or unintentionally, and contribute to the polarization of people’s political beliefs.

In-group bias is favoritism toward one’s group or party. To garner support, each party has to promote policies and values to make their platforms unique and appealing. By marketing themselves this way, the parties are separating themselves from each other and leaving few similarities.

In 1980, 43% of Americans believed there were significant distinctions between the two political parties. This percentage has now increased to 74%. With each party being a unique individual entity, people must make a clear choice when they vote. Voters tend to favor the party they choose long after the election, which causes their perspectives to deviate toward political extremes over time, just like the two parties.

Political polarization is a deeply rooted issue that has been growing for decades, making it systemic and difficult to reduce. Given how the two-party system functions today, the most we can do to tackle this issue is within our own lives.

First, you must burst your media bubble. Look at various news sources to understand both sides of a topic. Diversify your feed! Find news sources you wouldn’t normally see.

Second, branch outside of your in-group. If you always read from CNN, try reading from Fox News. For every story or opinion you hear, you should look at the opposing side or argument for comparison.

Finally, the most thorough method is to research any given topic you hear about while making sure to use reliable sources. Instead of solely relying on the mainstream “headline” news articles, try reading long-form journalism. Find radio stations and podcasts that will provide in-depth explanations about daily news topics.

Now, reflect on your use of social media and what you choose to repost. How have you contributed to or reduced polarization through your actions? You can bring about change if you encourage others to follow suit, but you must take initiative in your life — and social media feed — first.

Jasmine Rocha is a senior at Maryknoll High School.