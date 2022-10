Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’ve always been intrigued by the art of bonsai, find out more at an upcoming event featuring the carefully manicured miniature trees.

The Hawaii Bonsai Association Exhibition & Plant Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Washington Middle School’s cafeteria.

Bonsai trees cultivated by five Oahu clubs will be on display, with demonstrations starting at 10 a.m. Bonsai experts will be available to answer questions. Free admission and parking.

Visit hawaiibonsaiassoc.org for more information.