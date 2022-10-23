Botanical gardens offer wreath-making classes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Even though it’s still a week before Halloween, it’s not too early to think about Christmas decor. Read more

Honolulu botanical gardens have three types of wreath-­making classes — succulent, ti leaf and seasonal greens — in its fall lineup. Learn how to craft a festive wreath for your door or holiday table.

Succulent wreath decorating classes are 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 22, Foster Botanical Garden; 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 25, Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden; and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 26, Wahiawa Botanical Garden.

Green wreath classes are 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 8, Wahiawa; and 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10, Hoomaluhia; and a ti leaf wreath class is at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 9, Wahiawa.

Register now, as class sizes are limited, at pros12.hnl.info, click on “activities” and search for “wreath.” Each class is $25.

Check out the website for details on other classes offered by the city Department of Parks and Recreation.