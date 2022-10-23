Features Botanical gardens offer wreath-making classes By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:34 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Even though it’s still a week before Halloween, it’s not too early to think about Christmas decor. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Even though it’s still a week before Halloween, it’s not too early to think about Christmas decor. Honolulu botanical gardens have three types of wreath-making classes — succulent, ti leaf and seasonal greens — in its fall lineup. Learn how to craft a festive wreath for your door or holiday table. Succulent wreath decorating classes are 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 22, Foster Botanical Garden; 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 25, Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden; and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 26, Wahiawa Botanical Garden. Green wreath classes are 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 8, Wahiawa; and 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10, Hoomaluhia; and a ti leaf wreath class is at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 9, Wahiawa. Register now, as class sizes are limited, at pros12.hnl.info, click on “activities” and search for “wreath.” Each class is $25. Check out the website for details on other classes offered by the city Department of Parks and Recreation. Previous Story Earth, Wind & Fire to play Blaisdell Arena in December