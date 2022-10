Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two documentaries produced by KBFD TV — “Syngman Rhee’s Thirty Years in Hawaii” and “The Story of Dreams: Picture Brides” — will be part of the program of the 42nd Hawaii International Film Festival presented by Halekulani. The festival begins on Nov. 3. For more information, visit HIFF.org.

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 101-102

6:40 p.m. today

Heung-gia’s suffering continues in prison, but she is not one to give up easily. She pleads her case with Chairman Baek’s assistant. Ah-reum is later shocked to learn that Heung-gia is released from prison.

Episodes 103-104

7:45 p.m. today

Jean-paul makes an appearance on television, trying to find his family. Bo-bae sees the broadcast and is reminded of her long-lost brother. Jean-paul follows Young-kwang to Bo-bae’s house for dinner. Jean-paul and Bo-bae talk about their lost siblings.

“Goodbye to Goodbye”

Episodes 9-10

6:45 p.m. Monday

Jung Hyo’s father Su Cheol is set on having Jung Hyo abort the baby and bangs at Young Hee’s door to get to her. Min Soo and Sang Jin also side with Su Cheol. Young Hee and Jung Hyo run away to Jeju Island.

Episodes 11-12

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Young Hee asks Su Cheol and Min Soo to let Jung Hyo be for the time being. Jung Hyo breaks down in front of her dad. Su Cheol gives Jung Hyo an ultimatum.

“Secret House”

Episodes 17-18

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Min-young presses Tae-hyung to take her to see her mom. Tae-hyung drags Min-young to a remote place, where he gives her an ultimatum. Ji-hwan gets a text message from Min-young, saying she’s on her way to see their mother.

Episodes 19-20

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Sook-jin questions Tae-hyung’s whereabouts on the night of Min-young’s demise. Tae-hyung tells Sook-jin to take the fall for his actions. Ji-hwan is engulfed in sadness over Min-young’s passing. Ji-hwan and Joo-hong try to keep Min-young’s death a secret.

“Uncontrollably Fond”

Episode 1

7:50 p.m. Friday

Childhood friends who have lost touch a decade ago meet again when they are a top actor and producer.

Episode 2

7:50 p.m. Saturday

The story of Junyeong and No Eul begins in high school. No Eul seeks out Junyeong to confront him. No Eul witnesses a horrid accident when she goes to meet up with her father.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.