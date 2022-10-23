comscore Susan Soon He Stanton earns Emmy for her work on HBO’s ‘Succession’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Susan Soon He Stanton earns Emmy for her work on HBO’s ‘Succession’

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • COURTESY DAVID STANTON In addition to winning the Emmy last month, Susan Soon He Stanton received two Writers Guild of America Awards in March.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Jesse Armstrong, center, and the cast and crew of “Succession” accept the Emmy for outstanding drama at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 12.

Born and raised in Aiea, Susan Soon He Stanton got an early start toward her successful career as a playwright, author and screenwriter when she began to explore theater while attending Punahou School. Read more

