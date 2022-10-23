Former Hawaii football star accused of conspiring to sell methamphetamine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A former star University of Hawaii linebacker and high school football coach will plead guilty to federal drug charges for his alleged role in a methamphetamine trafficking ring that operated for three years on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island.

Blaze Ryan Ikaika Soares, 34, through his attorney Lynn E. Panagakos, told a federal judge Friday that he would change his not-guilty plea to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Oct. 26, and no plea agreement has been filed in the case. Soares faces at least 10 years in prison if convicted.

Neither Soares nor Pana- gakos responded to Honolulu Star-­Advertiser requests for comment.

Soares is free on a $25,000 unsecured bond. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Mueh­leck is prosecuting the case for the government.

Soares was indicted April 15, 2021, along with Lamar Lawrence Auwae Derego and Reinald Yamada.

According to federal court records, from at least 2013 and continuing until about June 22, 2016, Soares, Derego, Yamada and an unindicted co-conspirator allegedly distributed or intended to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

On May 3, 2016, Soares and Derego allegedly had 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and FBI agents recovered $103,700.27 from a Waimanalo business linked to Soares that is subject to criminal forfeiture proceedings, according to the indictment.

Soares was an all-state linebacker at Castle High School before moving on to play for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

During his time on the field for UH, Soares was renown as one of the hardest hitters in the Western Athletic Conference, and the linebacker was a pillar of the Rainbow Warriors defense.

He was a first-team all-WAC performer during his senior year in 2009 when he started all 13 games.

Soares served as the defensive coordinator at Kalaheo High School in 2018 and then filled the same role for Campbell High School in 2019.

Soares told the Star-­Advertiser in June 2009 that on the field, he loved “to hit.”

“But, to me, I’m just another player trying to make my family and the state proud,” he said.

In an interview with the Star-Advertiser, Nelson Maeda, Soares’ coach at Castle High School, described Soares as a “human missile” and “fiery competitor” who was “all about football” and didn’t get into trouble because he was focused on his courses and getting into college.