comscore Former Hawaii football star accused of conspiring to sell methamphetamine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former Hawaii football star accused of conspiring to sell methamphetamine

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO / 2007 Blaze Soares

    COURTESY PHOTO / 2007

    Blaze Soares

A former star University of Hawaii linebacker and high school football coach will plead guilty to federal drug charges for his alleged role in a methamphetamine trafficking ring that operated for three years on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island. Read more

