comscore Hawaii Supreme Court applicants to be made public | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Supreme Court applicants to be made public

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.

For the first time, the names of applicants to sit on the Hawaii Supreme Court will be made public when the Judicial Selection Commission considers who will replace retiring Associate Justice Michael D. Wilson. Read more

Previous Story
Online giant Amazon taps Hawaiian Airlines for cargo operation
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 5 - 9, 2022

Scroll Up