State to subsidize midpriced rental housing projects | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State to subsidize midpriced rental housing projects

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
    COURTESY HIGHRIDGE COSTA

    A 434-unit apartment tower, dubbed Pohukaina Commons, is one of 11 proposed projects seeking special state financing under a new program established by the Legislature aimed at producing moderate-priced rental housing. Developer Highridge Costa plans to build Pohukaina Commons on state land in Kakaako next to Mother Waldron Park as part of a two-tower project known as 690 Pohukaina. The 29-story Pohukaina Commons is shown on the right next to a 20-story low-­income apartment tower planned by Highridge.

Developers have blitzed a state agency to tap a special $150 million legislative appropriation for funding new rental housing aimed largely at middle-income Hawaii households. Read more

