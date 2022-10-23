State to subsidize midpriced rental housing projects
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:33 a.m.
COURTESY HIGHRIDGE COSTA
A 434-unit apartment tower, dubbed Pohukaina Commons, is one of 11 proposed projects seeking special state financing under a new program established by the Legislature aimed at producing moderate-priced rental housing. Developer Highridge Costa plans to build Pohukaina Commons on state land in Kakaako next to Mother Waldron Park as part of a two-tower project known as 690 Pohukaina. The 29-story Pohukaina Commons is shown on the right next to a 20-story low-income apartment tower planned by Highridge.