Former Hawaii coach Jim Bolla dies at 70

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2004 A release from the University of Pittsburgh, where Jim Bolla was the starting center on the Panthers’ 1974 Elite Eight team, stated he passed away after a long illness.

    A release from the University of Pittsburgh, where Jim Bolla was the starting center on the Panthers’ 1974 Elite Eight team, stated he passed away after a long illness.

Jim Bolla, who spent five seasons as head coach of the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team, died on Friday at age 70. Read more

