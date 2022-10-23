Former Hawaii coach Jim Bolla dies at 70

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jim Bolla, who spent five seasons as head coach of the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team, died on Friday at age 70.

A release from the University of Pittsburgh, where Bolla was the starting center on the Panthers’ 1974 Elite Eight team, stated he passed away after a long illness.

Bolla coached against UH during his tenure at UNLV and was the winningest coach in the Rebels program history at 300-120 from 1982 to 1996.

He was hired to succeed Vince Goo as head coach of the UH women’s program in 2004. The Rainbow Wahine went 64-80 overall and 41-47 in Western Athletic Conference play in his five years at UH.

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, Bolla was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

Arakawa leads Hilo soccer team past Biola

Teani Arakawa scored a pair of goals, powering the Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team to a 3-0 win over Biola in La Mirada, Calif.

Daelenn Tokunaga got the Vulcans (11-0-2, 6-0-1 PacWest) on the board in the game’s second minute, before Arakawa scored in the 11th and 21st minutes to build Hilo’s lead. The Vulcans also held the Eagles (3-10-1, 2-5) in check offensively, outshooting Biola 12-6.

>> The Azusa Pacific and Chaminade women’s soccer teams battled to a scoreless tie. Naomi Takata had three saves for the Silverswords (7-3-2, 4-0-2), while Maddie Williams stopped the one shot she faced for the Cougars (6-3-4, 3-1-2).

>> The Hawaii Hilo men’s soccer team lost 2-0 to Biola, as Kristian Colaci and Moritz Riegel each scored for the Eagles (5-3-6, 4-0-3). Biola dominated Hilo (4-5-4, 3-2-2) offensively, outshooting the Vulcans 33-4, and 16-3 on goal.

>> Azusa Pacific also defeated Chaminade by a score of 2-0, as Gregoire Diep and Jesse Echeverria each scored in the final minute for the Cougars (4-7-3, 2-2-2). Chaminade (2-6-2, 2-3-1) managed just a single shot on goal, while Azusa Pacific attempted 10.