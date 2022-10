Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Damien quarterback AJ Tuifua had a record-breaking performance in only three quarters and Sylas Alaimalo made the most of his touches Saturday against Pac-Five.

Tuifua, a freshman, completed 19 of 26 passes for 400 yards and four touchdowns and Alaimalo contributed four touchdowns on as many touches as Damien beat Pac-Five 42-14 in an ILH game at Farrington.

Tuifua broke Jake Holtz’s school mark of 299 passing yards set Aug. 31, 2018, in a 42-14 loss to Mt. Spokane (Wash.).

“First of all, shout out to the seniors,” Tuifua said. “Our seniors went through a lot of ups and downs. To the O-line, all the senior O-line, if I didn’t have them this wouldn’t be possible.”

Damien coach Anthony Tuitele said he wasn’t sure Tuifua was going to play because of an injury to his throwing shoulder.

“He fought off the injury and he feels more comfortable,” Tuitele said. “My man stuck it out, my man gutted it out.”

Alaimalo threw a touchdown pass, scored on a 3-yard run and caught a 25-yard scoring pass from Tuifua in the second quarter. He also caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Tuifua late in the third quarter, which made it 42-14.

“I’m definitely blessed and grateful to be utilized in different ways,” said Alaimalo, a sophomore. “I’m always happy to help the team in any way I can.”

The Monarchs (5-3, 3-2) went up 14-7 on the first play of the second quarter with Alaimalo hitting Peyton Dalmacio on a 9-yard shovel pass out of the wildcat formation.

The Wolfpack (3-4, 1-4) tied it at 14-14 on Koki Kaai’s 13-yard pass to Rome Lilio with 3:05 left before halftime.

Damien went up 28-14 with two touchdowns over the final 1:35 of the first half.

Alaimalo scored on a keeper up the middle out of the wildcat formation and caught a scoring pass down the left side with six seconds remaining. The final touchdown came one play after Zion Vea’s interception, which gave Damien possession at the 25 with 11 seconds remaining.

“It was kind of big, going into the half with the momentum and we were going to get the ball (to start the second half),” Tuitele said.

Dayton Savea caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Tuifua with 10:27 remaining in the third quarter.

It was the final regular-season game for Pac-Five, which will represent the ILH in the HHSAA/First Hawaiian Bank Division II Championships. Kaai, the quarterback, left with an injury late in the game.

Damien will conclude its season Saturday against Punahou II.

“This win was for the families and the seniors, that’s all,” Tuitele said. “Play for our seniors. I know we have nothing to play for, but just play for pride, your seniors and families.”

Pac-Five scored first on a 28-yard pass from Kaai to Blade Kaululaau with 7:05 remaining in the first quarter. Pryce Salavea’s PAT kick made it 7-0. The Wolfpack had a short field after a 16-yard punt put the ball at the Monarchs’ 35.

Damien responded on the next play from scrimmage, with Tuifua hitting Nalu Chinen-Zablan on a 94-yard scoring strike down the middle with 6:39 left in the quarter. Levi Fields’ PAT kick tied it at 7-7.

“We just had a junk start and the kids finally put it together,” Tuitele said.

The Monarchs’ Joshua DeCenzo and Chinen-Zablan each had 131 receiving yards.

Kaululaau had 21 carries for 95 yards for the Wolfpack.

DAMIEN 42, PAC-FIVE 14

At Farrington

Pac-Five (3-4) 7 7 0 0 — 14

Damien (5-3) 7 21 14 0 — 42

P5—Blade Kaululaau 28 pass from Koki Kaai (Pryce Salavea kick)

DMS—Nalu Chinen-Zablan 94 pass from AJ Tuifua (Levi Fields kick)

DMS—Peyton Dalmacio 9 pass from Sylas Alaimalo (Fields kick)

P5—Rome Lilio 13 pass from Kaai (Salavea kick)

DMS—Alaimalo 3 run (Fields kick)

DMS—Alaimalo 25 pass from Tuifua (Fields kick)

DMS—Dayton Savea 25 pass from Tuifua (Fields kick)

DMS—Alaimalo 15 pass from Tuifua (Fields kick)

RUSHING—Pac-Five: Kaululaau 21-95, Cameron Cintron 6-15, Kalen Donate 2-8, Daymian Lapitan 3-7, Kaai 1-5, Braden Sarahina 1-(minus 1). Damien: Shysen Lopes 6-28, Dalmacio 4-16, Kaleb Kealanahele 3-6, Alaimalo 1-3, Champ Buffett 2-2, Joshua DeCenzo 1-(minus 5), Tuifua 2-(minus 7).

PASSING—Pac-Five: Kaai 6-15-2-56, Sarahina 0-2-0-0. Damien: Tuifua 19-26-0-400, Joshua DeCenzo 4-8-0-40, Alaimalo 1-1-0-9.

RECEIVING—Pac-Five: Kaululaau 1-28, Lilio 1-13, Lapitan 3-8, Dawson Coover 1-7. Damien: DeCenzo 7-131, Chinen-Zablan 4-131, Savea 3-76, Alaimalo 2-40, Buffett 2-28, Kameron Castillo 2-16, Dalmacio 2-14, Ian Sera 1-9, Samuel Kawakami 1-4.

