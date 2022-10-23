Rainbow Wahine beat UCSB in 4 to vault to top of Big West
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:32 a.m.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Rainbow Wahine outside hitter Riley Wagoner spiked the ball past UC Santa Barbara’s Deni Wilson, left, and Tallulah Froley during the first set on Saturday.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
A “White Out” crowd of 5,931 watched the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defeat the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in four sets Saturday at SimplFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii outside hitter Braelyn Akana hit the ball past UC Santa Barbara Gauchos middle blocker Deni Wilson (20) and right side Tasia Farmer (21).
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Wahine outside hitter Caylen Alexander (17) celebrated with fans after their victory Saturday.
