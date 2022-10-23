comscore Rainbow Wahine beat UCSB in 4 to vault to top of Big West | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine beat UCSB in 4 to vault to top of Big West

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Rainbow Wahine outside hitter Riley Wagoner spiked the ball past UC Santa Barbara's Deni Wilson, left, and Tallulah Froley during the first set on Saturday.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Rainbow Wahine outside hitter Riley Wagoner spiked the ball past UC Santa Barbara’s Deni Wilson, left, and Tallulah Froley during the first set on Saturday.

  STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER A "White Out" crowd of 5,931 watched the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defeat the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in four sets Saturday at SimplFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    A “White Out” crowd of 5,931 watched the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defeat the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in four sets Saturday at SimplFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

  STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii outside hitter Braelyn Akana hit the ball past UC Santa Barbara Gauchos middle blocker Deni Wilson (20) and right side Tasia Farmer (21).

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii outside hitter Braelyn Akana hit the ball past UC Santa Barbara Gauchos middle blocker Deni Wilson (20) and right side Tasia Farmer (21).

  STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Wahine outside hitter Caylen Alexander (17) celebrated with fans after their victory Saturday.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Wahine outside hitter Caylen Alexander (17) celebrated with fans after their victory Saturday.

After twice watching UC Santa Barbara celebrate victories in last season’s series, Hawaii had highlighted Saturday’s match with the Gauchos at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

