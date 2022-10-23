Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 12:09 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY SOCCER Big West women: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. MONDAY GOLF College women: Rainbow Wahine Invitational, first round, all day at Kapolei Golf Course. VOLLEYBALL HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls Division I Volleyball Championships, first round: Kapolei at Hilo, 3:30 p.m.; Moanalua at Kamehameha-Maui, 4 p.m.; Leilehua at Mililani, 5 p.m.; Farrington at Punahou, 5 p.m. WATER POLO ILH boys: Division II tournament, Consolation fin al, 5 p.m.; Championship final, 6 p.m. Matches at ‘Iolani. KAYAKING ILH VARSITY SPRINTS At Ala Wai Canal Boys Varsity 250m Sprint 1, Abhi Erukulapati, ‘Iolani, 53.27. 2, Waipuna Olores, Kamehameha, 55.11. 3, Charlie Kettley, Punahou, 56.26. 4, Anzu Hwang, Kamehameha, 57.99. 5, Omni Miyamoto, Kamehameha, 58.77. 6, Deuce Kahanu, Kamehameha, 59.52. 7, Kailee Itokazu, ‘Iolani, 1:00.57. 8, Misha Chertlin, ‘Iolani, 1:01.49. 9, Brayden Heu-Greenbaum, Kamehameha, 1:02.49. 10, Xavier Ah Yo, Punahou, 1:03.72. Girls Varsity 250m Sprint 1, Knytly Sybounmy, Mid-Pacific, 1:04.65. 2, Shea Maurer, Punahou, 1:07.54. 3, Hali’a Sniffen, Kamehameha, 1:09.27. 4, Sabina Funasaki, Punahou, 1:09.95. 5, Nautica Gentry-Balding, Punahou, 1:12.91. 6, Kanoelani Sills, Punahou, 1:13.69. 7, Kassidy Piper, Kamehameha, 1:14.17. Previous Story Television and radio - Oct. 23, 2022