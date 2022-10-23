Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

SOCCER

Big West women: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

MONDAY

GOLF

College women: Rainbow Wahine Invitational, first round, all day at Kapolei Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls Division I Volleyball Championships, first round: Kapolei at Hilo, 3:30 p.m.; Moanalua at Kamehameha-Maui, 4 p.m.; Leilehua at Mililani, 5 p.m.; Farrington at Punahou, 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II tournament, Consolation fin al, 5 p.m.; Championship final, 6 p.m. Matches at ‘Iolani.

KAYAKING

ILH VARSITY SPRINTS

At Ala Wai Canal

Boys Varsity

250m Sprint

1, Abhi Erukulapati, ‘Iolani, 53.27. 2, Waipuna Olores, Kamehameha, 55.11. 3, Charlie Kettley, Punahou, 56.26. 4, Anzu Hwang, Kamehameha, 57.99. 5, Omni Miyamoto, Kamehameha, 58.77. 6, Deuce Kahanu, Kamehameha, 59.52. 7, Kailee Itokazu, ‘Iolani, 1:00.57. 8, Misha Chertlin, ‘Iolani, 1:01.49. 9, Brayden Heu-Greenbaum, Kamehameha, 1:02.49. 10, Xavier Ah Yo, Punahou, 1:03.72.

Girls Varsity

250m Sprint

1, Knytly Sybounmy, Mid-Pacific, 1:04.65. 2, Shea Maurer, Punahou, 1:07.54. 3, Hali’a Sniffen, Kamehameha, 1:09.27. 4, Sabina Funasaki, Punahou, 1:09.95. 5, Nautica Gentry-Balding, Punahou, 1:12.91. 6, Kanoelani Sills, Punahou, 1:13.69. 7, Kassidy Piper, Kamehameha, 1:14.17.