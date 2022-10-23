Signs of Hawaiian Life – Oct. 23, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Franklin
Roosevelt Chang, right, of Honolulu came
across “Hawaiian shaved ice” at Big Bear Springs in Virginia City, Nev., in June. Photo by Nancy Young.
Honolulu
resident Mario
Bert Casinas, top
far right, was inspired to dance after finding
the Hula Shop
in Bratislava, Slovakia, in June. Photo by Frances Casinas.
Waipahu resident Steve Iwamoto found
the Wiki Wiki Poke restaurant in Vienna, Austria, in July. The sign reads, “You can’t buy happiness but you can have a bowl.” Photo by Nancy Iwamoto.
On a trip to Peru in July, Layne Kihara,
from left, Ed Castro, Bev Vierra, El Abinante, Harvey Ouchi and Kanani Kihara spotted the Poke for the People shop at
the Larcomar shopping complex in Lima. Photo by Stephanie Wong.
Steve Shaffer and Kathy Hernandez of Makaha
Valley, bottom far right, discovered Ma‘loa
Hawaiian Poke Bowl in Wiesbaden, Germany, in June. Photo
by Judy Rider.