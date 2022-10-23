comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Oct. 23, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Oct. 23, 2022

  Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Franklin Roosevelt Chang, right, of Honolulu came across “Hawaiian shaved ice” at Big Bear Springs in Virginia City, Nev., in June. Photo by Nancy Young.

  • Honolulu resident Mario Bert Casinas, top far right, was inspired to dance after finding the Hula Shop in Bratislava, Slovakia, in June. Photo by Frances Casinas.

  • Waipahu resident Steve Iwamoto found the Wiki Wiki Poke restaurant in Vienna, Austria, in July. The sign reads, “You can’t buy happiness but you can have a bowl.” Photo by Nancy Iwamoto.

  • On a trip to Peru in July, Layne Kihara, from left, Ed Castro, Bev Vierra, El Abinante, Harvey Ouchi and Kanani Kihara spotted the Poke for the People shop at the Larcomar shopping complex in Lima. Photo by Stephanie Wong.

  • Steve Shaffer and Kathy ­Hernandez of Makaha Valley, bottom far right, discovered Ma‘loa Hawaiian Poke Bowl in Wiesbaden, ­Germany, in June. Photo by Judy Rider.

