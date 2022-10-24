comscore Complications expected for registration of Oahu short-term rentals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Complications expected for registration of Oahu short-term rentals

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Paul Nachtigall is an owner of a unit at Kuilima Estates, one of the vacation rental resort areas affected by the new Oahu vacation rental legislation that has gone into effect.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Paul Nachtigall is an owner of a unit at Kuilima Estates, one of the vacation rental resort areas affected by the new Oahu vacation rental legislation that has gone into effect.

Enforcement of city Ordinance 22-7, a controversial bill to regulate short-term rentals, is supposed to start today. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 5 - 9, 2022

Scroll Up