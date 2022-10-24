comscore Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiary advocates blast $600 million spending plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiary advocates blast $600 million spending plan

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Robin Danner, chair of the Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations.

Two advocacy groups for existing and future Hawaiian homesteaders are challenging a tentative state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands plan to spend a recently appropriated historic $600 million helping beneficiaries. Read more

