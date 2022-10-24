comscore Housing and infrastructure dominate District 2 City Council race | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Housing and infrastructure dominate District 2 City Council race

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS Makua Rothman, left, and Matt Weyer

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Makua Rothman, left, and Matt Weyer

Housing and infrastructure are key issues in Honolulu City Council District 2 — an area that covers Royal Kunia, Wahiawa, along the North Shore to Kahaluu. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 5 - 9, 2022

Scroll Up