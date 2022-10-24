comscore Large exercise will be noisy, Army leaders say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Large exercise will be noisy, Army leaders say

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • U.S. ARMY Army soldiers disembark the U.S. Army Vessel General Brehon B. Somervell on Hawaii island during the 2021 rotation of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center.

    U.S. ARMY

Army leaders want people on Oahu and Hawaii island to be prepared for increased traffic and noise as the Schofield Barracks-based 25th Infantry Division prepares for a large exercise at training sites across the two islands for an exercise involving 6,350 soldiers between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9. Read more

